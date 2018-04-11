Suedzucker’s (SZU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. equinet set a €12.00 ($14.81) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.11 ($19.89).

SZU stock traded up €0.20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.87 ($17.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 12 month high of €23.97 ($29.59).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

