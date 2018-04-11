Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $198,337.20, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.01 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

