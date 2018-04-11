Critical Analysis: Summit Materials (SUM) vs. Its Peers

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Summit Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.19% 11.51% 3.79% Summit Materials Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 2 8 0 2.80 Summit Materials Competitors 195 698 861 28 2.41

Summit Materials presently has a consensus target price of $33.28, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Summit Materials’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Materials and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $1.93 billion $125.80 million 31.52 Summit Materials Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.79

Summit Materials has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Summit Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials’ rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Materials rivals beat Summit Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company operates in the United States, British Columbia, and Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

