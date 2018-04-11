Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,207,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,558,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,046,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,190,000 after acquiring an additional 754,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,970,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,531,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,148,000 after acquiring an additional 554,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,015,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,667,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares during the period.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,616. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3,278.43, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

