Edison International (EIX) Given a $72.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,675.98, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

