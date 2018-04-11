Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunTrust Banks (STI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “SunTrust’s shares have significantly outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Easing margin pressure, rise in loan demand and initiatives to control costs will continue to support the company’s profitability. Improving asset quality and lower tax rates will aid the bank's financials in the quarters ahead. However, slowdown in mortgage business is expected to hurt top-line growth. This makes us apprehensive for the near-term. Also, exposure to risky loan portfolio remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STI. Barclays lifted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunTrust Banks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush downgraded SunTrust Banks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $68.14. 4,396,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,898.45, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $525,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

