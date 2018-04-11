Analyzing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and The Competition

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sunworks to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunworks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunworks Competitors 275 769 890 41 2.35

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 174.91%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -9.34% -39.57% -17.75% Sunworks Competitors -85.68% -12.79% -6.72%

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks’ peers have a beta of 4.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $77.45 million -$7.22 million -3.03 Sunworks Competitors $662.53 million $72.22 million 35.77

Sunworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunworks peers beat Sunworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

