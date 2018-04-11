SuperValu (SVU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SUPERVALU, which has outperformed the industry in the past three months, continues to focus on strengthening its Wholesale unit, as evident from its buyout of AG of Florida and ongoing integration of Unified Grocers. This, along with efficient cost management acted as cushion, helping the company deliver growth in the third quarter. Going ahead, the company plans to augment Wholesale segments operations by adding new customers, retaining and developing business with existing customers and acquisitions. Also, its e-commerce efforts, like its multiyear deal with Instacart bodes well. However, the company has long been reeling under persistent weakness in the retail segment which has been grappling with price competition, competitive store openings and intense promotions. The company has also been struggling with dismal gross margin trends, stemming from unfavorable business mix.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SuperValu and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperValu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SuperValu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of SuperValu in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SVU stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $643.34, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.29. SuperValu has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. SuperValu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SuperValu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVU. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SuperValu during the fourth quarter worth $36,016,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuperValu during the fourth quarter worth $11,897,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SuperValu by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,208,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 528,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SuperValu by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SuperValu by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 258,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SuperValu Company Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

