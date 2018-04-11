SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $273.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $245.30. 191,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,422. The company has a market capitalization of $12,540.69, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $159.44 and a 1-year high of $271.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,598.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $707,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,213 shares of company stock worth $2,724,673. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,377,000 after buying an additional 146,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,223,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,470,000 after buying an additional 258,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Barclays” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/svb-financial-group-sivb-price-target-raised-to-277-00-at-barclays.html.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.