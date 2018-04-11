Swarm City 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.96 Million (CRYPTO:SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00018727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $3.96 million worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,151,259 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

