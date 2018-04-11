Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.41 Million

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00018427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00787479 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014402 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00173321 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,151,259 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

