Goldman Sachs set a CHF 108 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a CHF 97.70 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 98.61.

Shares of SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/swiss-re-sren-given-a-chf-108-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-2.html.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.