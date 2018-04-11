SWS Partners Buys New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 159,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $74.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SWS Partners Buys New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sws-partners-acquires-shares-of-16661-jpmorgan-diversified-return-u-s-equity-etf-jpus-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.