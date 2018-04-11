SWS Partners Invests $1.58 Million in Realty Income Co. (O)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after buying an additional 172,658 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 698,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares in the company, valued at $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 922,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,090. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14,749.50, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

