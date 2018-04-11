SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 17,837 Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $61,181,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 51,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. 7,750,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645,175. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 17,837 Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sws-partners-buys-new-holdings-in-vanguard-emerging-markets-stock-index-fd-vwo-updated-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.