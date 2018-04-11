SWS Partners Purchases Shares of 31,324 Six Flags (SIX)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Six Flags makes up about 1.6% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Six Flags by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,742,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,049,000 after buying an additional 348,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Six Flags by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,593,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Six Flags by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,152,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 562,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 target price on shares of Six Flags and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 681,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Six Flags has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,177.94, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.75 million. Six Flags had a net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Six Flags will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of Six Flags stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $39,742.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of Six Flags stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,514.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

