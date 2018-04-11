SWS Partners Purchases New Position in Bell Canada (BCE)

SWS Partners bought a new position in Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Bell Canada makes up 1.3% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bell Canada in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Bell Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Cedar Hill Associates LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 1,074,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,058. Bell Canada has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38,727.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Bell Canada had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bell Canada will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bell Canada announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Bell Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Bell Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bell Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bell Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Bell Canada

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

