Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) CFO Sells $186,780.00 in Stock

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $186,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. 86,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1,225.62, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.02 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sykes-enterprises-incorporated-syke-cfo-john-chapman-sells-6000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.