Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Symantec were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Symantec by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Symantec by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,422,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Symantec by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Symantec by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Symantec by 76.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Symantec news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,361.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,160.00, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

