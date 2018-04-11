Synaptics (SYNA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Synaptics worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,792.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 344,447 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, CEO Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $135,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,258 shares of company stock worth $1,283,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,481.72, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

