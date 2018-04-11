Synereo (AMP) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Synereo token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex. Synereo has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synereo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00796391 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00065224 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00135904 BTC.

Synereo Profile

Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synereo’s official website is www.synereo.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

