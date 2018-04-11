Synereo (AMP) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Synereo has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Synereo token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Synereo has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00789477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065447 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00135783 BTC.

Synereo Profile

Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synereo is www.synereo.com. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Synereo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synereo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.