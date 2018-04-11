Synergy (SNRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.41 Million

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Synergy has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $7,947.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00017909 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. In the last week, Synergy has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.58 or 0.04396790 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001257 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016199 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008102 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013025 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 116.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,563,822 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

