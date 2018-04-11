Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Shares When Financing and Leadership Gaps Filled Stock Data 03/16/2018 Price $1.98 Exchange NASDAQ Price Target $4.00 52-Week High $3.50 52-Week Low $1.60 Enterprise Value (M) $149.2 Market Cap (M) $110 Shares Outstanding (M) 55.9 3 Month Avg Volume 501,177 Short Interest (M) 2.74 Balance Sheet Metrics Cash (M) $21.2 Total Debt (M) $60.0 Total Cash/Share $0.38 EPS Diluted Full Year – Dec 2017A 2018E 2019E 1Q 0.91 (0.22) — 2Q (0.23) (0.18) — 3Q (0.18) (0.17) — 4Q (0.29) (0.16) — FY 0.21 (0.73) (0.39) Revenue ($M) Full Year – Dec 2017A 2018E 2019E 1Q 29.5 10.6 — 2Q 8.7 11.9 — 3Q 11.3 13.1 — 4Q 12.5 14.6 — FY 62.0 50.2 73.3 4 3.5 3 2.5 2 1.5 MAR- 17 J UL- 17 NOV- 17 MAR- 18 4 3 2 1 0 Vol. (mil) Price Another solid Belbuca growth quarter; expect near-term CEO and recapitalization.””

SYBX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.32. 88,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of $219.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Synlogic by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,335,000. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

