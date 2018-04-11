HC Wainwright Analysts Give Synlogic (SYBX) a $20.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synlogic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,335,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

