Synopsys (SNPS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is a vendor of electronic design automation (EDA) software to the semiconductor and electronics industries. Estimates for the stock have remained stable, of late. The company’s sustained focus on introducing new products, acquisitions and deal wins will continue to boost results, going ahead. Moreover, unique intellectual properties and global support provided by Synopsys will likely drive its forthcoming results. Additionally, acquisitions with the likes of Phoenix Software and Kilopass will continue to help Synopsys building product portfolio and stimulate long-term growth. Notably, shares of Synopsys have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Nonetheless, its escalating costs and expenses, which are thwarting margins, make us increasingly cautious about its near-term profitability. Furthermore, competition from peers and uncertainty surrounding the exact time of realizing acquisition synergies keep us cautious.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Synopsys from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

SNPS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 1,026,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,345. The stock has a market cap of $12,104.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.43 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $873,407.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $305,934.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 426.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,038,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 841,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,640,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 658,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synopsys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,334 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,325,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,785,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/synopsys-snps-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.