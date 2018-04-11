Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 282,286 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $36,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $5,968,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. NWI Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 960,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.79 per share, with a total value of $17,337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,840,000 shares of company stock worth $110,974,950 and have sold 55,252 shares worth $3,536,676. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,268. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,043.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

