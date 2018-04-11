Analyzing T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia (OTCMKTS: TLSNY) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Telia has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telia and T-Mobile US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia $9.85 billion 2.08 $436.27 million $0.88 10.76 T-Mobile US $40.60 billion 1.34 $4.54 billion $2.29 27.72

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Telia. Telia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Telia and T-Mobile US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia 1 1 0 0 1.50 T-Mobile US 1 4 19 3 2.89

T-Mobile US has a consensus price target of $70.93, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given T-Mobile US’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Telia.

Profitability

This table compares Telia and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia 20.02% 11.19% 4.38% T-Mobile US 11.19% 9.60% 2.86%

Dividends

Telia pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US does not pay a dividend. Telia pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Telia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access and telecommunication services. It operates through Sweden and Europe segments. The company offers mobile, broadband, and fixed voice TV services. It connects businesses, individuals, families, and communities via fixed and mobile communication solutions. Telia Company AB (publ) markets its products and services under the Azercell, Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Sonera, TeleFinland, Geocell, Kcell, Activ, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, LMT Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Moldcell, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, Halebop, Tcell, and Ucell brands. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

