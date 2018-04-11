T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 133,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,330. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $235.57, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 17.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,337,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

