T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTOO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.12.

TTOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,188,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

