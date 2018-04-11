Taglich Brothers Downgrades Intellinetics (INLX) to Speculative Buy

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was downgraded by analysts at Taglich Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of INLX stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The companys software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video, and emails.

