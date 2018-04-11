Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €50.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €50.90 ($62.84) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €56.00 ($69.14) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

