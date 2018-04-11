Talanx’s (ETR:TLX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Monday, March 19th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €39.80 ($49.14) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €37.30 ($46.05) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. equinet set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.44 ($46.22).

Talanx stock traded up €0.28 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €36.26 ($44.77). 99,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 1 year low of €30.66 ($37.85) and a 1 year high of €37.32 ($46.07).

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

