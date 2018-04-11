Tandem Group (LON:TND) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 35 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tandem Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.11%.

TND stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.63) on Wednesday. Tandem Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.33).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/tandem-group-tnd-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sports, Leisure and Toys; and Bicycles and Mobility. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.