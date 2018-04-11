Target (TGT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

News articles about Target (NYSE:TGT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Target earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the retailer an impact score of 46.7756997402767 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

TGT stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,854.58, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $656,664.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $8,211,535.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,999.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/target-tgt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.