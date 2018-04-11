Tate & Lyle PLC (TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $42.20.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

