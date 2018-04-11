Barclays Trims Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price to $25.00

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Citigroup raised Taylor Morrison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS raised Taylor Morrison from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taylor Morrison from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo upgraded Taylor Morrison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Taylor Morrison stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.36. 1,278,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,242. Taylor Morrison has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2,616.76, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Taylor Morrison had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Taylor Morrison news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $99,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $40,702,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,502,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after buying an additional 3,162,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,638,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,042,000 after buying an additional 2,740,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison by 31.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after buying an additional 1,089,798 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

