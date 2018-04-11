TC PipeLines (TCP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $31.40 on Friday. TC PipeLines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2,226.89, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. equities research analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 145,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

