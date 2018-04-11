TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $188,275,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,471,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,557,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3,797.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $362.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

