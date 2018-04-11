BidaskClub Upgrades TCP Capital (TCPC) to Sell

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on TCP Capital from $17.25 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TCP Capital from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

TCPC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 343,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $835.63, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 42.13%. research analysts expect that TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TCP Capital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the investment management company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $120,712.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,758.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Corbet acquired 2,500 shares of TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $38,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $393,692. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCP Capital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 53,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

