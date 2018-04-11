TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.63. TD Ameritrade posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34,677.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $967,849.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,234.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

