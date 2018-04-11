Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BXE. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.

TSE:BXE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.73. 93,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,719. Bellatrix Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.65.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.07. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of C$60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

