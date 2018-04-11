Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in American Outdoor Brands Co. (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Co. (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.81, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.04. American Outdoor Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.05%. equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $13.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corp. manufactures firearms. Its products include handguns, long guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories for sale to a wide variety of customers, including gun enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world.

