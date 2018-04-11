Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $247,000 Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NN by 52,592.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NN by 45.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NN by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNBR stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $620.55, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). NN had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $156.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. NN’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About NN

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

