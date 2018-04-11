Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in SkyWest by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 135,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,130,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $2,856.04, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $797.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

In other news, COO Terry Vais sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,781,474. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-purchases-new-holdings-in-skywest-inc-skyw-updated-updated.html.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.