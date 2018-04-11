Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Belmond (NYSE:BEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Belmond by 45.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Belmond by 60.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 752,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,892. Belmond has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,105.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Belmond will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Belmond (NYSE:BEL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-purchases-new-position-in-belmond-ltd-bel-updated-updated-updated.html.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.