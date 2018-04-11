6,829 Shares in Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 103,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Finally, Luzich Partners LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 315,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $874.03, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.67 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, insider Brian Daly purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,591.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “6,829 Shares in Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-purchases-new-position-in-conns-inc-conn-updated-updated.html.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.