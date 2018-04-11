Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 110,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $164,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 4,942 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $162,295.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,945. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ GHDX opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.58, a PE ratio of 3,165.00 and a beta of 0.63. Genomic Health has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $37.50.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Genomic Health had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

