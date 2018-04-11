Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,013 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,594,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,796 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

SXC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $679.64, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

