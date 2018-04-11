Teachers Advisors LLC Has $40.27 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $40,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,100,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $27,389.41, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $40.27 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/teachers-advisors-llc-buys-7181-shares-of-ppg-industries-inc-ppg-updated-updated-updated.html.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.